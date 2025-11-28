SignalsSections
Victor Edet Essang

Dragonfly 1

Victor Edet Essang
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 418%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 703
Profit Trades:
3 558 (75.65%)
Loss Trades:
1 145 (24.35%)
Best trade:
166.03 USD
Worst trade:
-65.01 USD
Gross Profit:
12 851.53 USD (603 852 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 073.17 USD (499 254 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (63.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
208.68 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.97%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.81
Long Trades:
2 348 (49.93%)
Short Trades:
2 355 (50.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
3.61 USD
Average Loss:
-8.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-66.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-191.19 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.02%
Annual Forecast:
97.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
407.73 USD (21.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.54% (407.78 USD)
By Equity:
19.25% (551.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 4364
AUDCAD.r 339
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 1.3K
AUDCAD.r 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 89K
AUDCAD.r 16K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dragonfly 1
30 USD per month
418%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
41
99%
4 703
75%
100%
1.27
0.59
USD
30%
1:500
Copy

