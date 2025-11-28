- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
31 (96.87%)
Loss Trades:
1 (3.13%)
Best trade:
43.13 USD
Worst trade:
-12.91 USD
Gross Profit:
284.90 USD (22 808 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.08 USD (1 227 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (170.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.48 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.92
Trading activity:
45.63%
Max deposit load:
1.61%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.14
Long Trades:
25 (78.13%)
Short Trades:
7 (21.88%)
Profit Factor:
18.89
Expected Payoff:
8.43 USD
Average Profit:
9.19 USD
Average Loss:
-15.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-12.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.91 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
13.40 USD (0.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.48% (12.94 USD)
By Equity:
2.97% (79.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22
|GBPCAD
|4
|GBPNZD
|3
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|176
|GBPCAD
|55
|GBPNZD
|24
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|12
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|GBPNZD
|1.6K
|AUDCAD
|167
|AUDJPY
|323
|GBPUSD
|28
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.13 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 4
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 93
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 84
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.87 × 103
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.88 × 8
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.90 × 310
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.99 × 176
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|1.20 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 20
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|1.80 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.00 × 10
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.19 × 64
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.25 × 1073
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.33 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.34 × 11780
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.51 × 849
