The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FOREX.comCA-Live 532 0.00 × 1 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3 0.00 × 1 RannForex-Server 0.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real12 0.00 × 1 EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5 0.25 × 4 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.34 × 93 TickmillEU-Live 0.40 × 5 FusionMarkets-Live 0.67 × 84 OxSecurities-Live 0.67 × 3 EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 0.87 × 103 itexsys-Platform 0.88 × 8 Darwinex-Live 0.90 × 310 Exness-MT5Real8 0.99 × 176 VTMarkets-Live 2 1.20 × 5 FxPro-MT5 Live02 1.75 × 20 RHCInvestments-Metadoro 1.80 × 10 Exness-MT5Real7 2.00 × 10 DerivSVG-Server 2.00 × 1 DooTechnology-Live 2.19 × 64 RoboForex-ECN 2.23 × 116 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.25 × 1073 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 2.33 × 3 Tickmill-Live 2.34 × 11780 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 2.51 × 849 64 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor