SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gaby Tickmill
Gerardo Llanos

Gaby Tickmill

Gerardo Llanos
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
31 (96.87%)
Loss Trades:
1 (3.13%)
Best trade:
43.13 USD
Worst trade:
-12.91 USD
Gross Profit:
284.90 USD (22 808 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.08 USD (1 227 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (170.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.48 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.92
Trading activity:
45.63%
Max deposit load:
1.61%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.14
Long Trades:
25 (78.13%)
Short Trades:
7 (21.88%)
Profit Factor:
18.89
Expected Payoff:
8.43 USD
Average Profit:
9.19 USD
Average Loss:
-15.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-12.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.91 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
13.40 USD (0.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.48% (12.94 USD)
By Equity:
2.97% (79.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
GBPCAD 4
GBPNZD 3
AUDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 176
GBPCAD 55
GBPNZD 24
AUDCAD 1
AUDJPY 12
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
GBPCAD 1.4K
GBPNZD 1.6K
AUDCAD 167
AUDJPY 323
GBPUSD 28
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.13 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 93
TickmillEU-Live
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.67 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.67 × 3
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.87 × 103
itexsys-Platform
0.88 × 8
Darwinex-Live
0.90 × 310
Exness-MT5Real8
0.99 × 176
VTMarkets-Live 2
1.20 × 5
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 20
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
1.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
2.00 × 10
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
2.19 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 116
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.25 × 1073
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.33 × 3
Tickmill-Live
2.34 × 11780
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.51 × 849
64 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 11:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 18:40
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 18:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 18:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gaby Tickmill
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
5
0%
32
96%
46%
18.89
8.43
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.