Chatrmongkol Potidokmai

Patience Shot1

Chatrmongkol Potidokmai
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 13%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
36 (73.46%)
Loss Trades:
13 (26.53%)
Best trade:
380.35 USD
Worst trade:
-546.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 887.20 USD (666 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 761.17 USD (170 016 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (735.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 001.95 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
54.23%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
34 (69.39%)
Short Trades:
15 (30.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.57 USD
Average Profit:
52.42 USD
Average Loss:
-135.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 304.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 304.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.13 USD
Maximal:
1 304.50 USD (53.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.89% (1 304.50 USD)
By Equity:
71.05% (761.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 27
XAUUSD 9
BTCUSD 8
ETHUSD 5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 84
XAUUSD -29
BTCUSD 44
ETHUSD 27
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 1.8K
XAUUSD 24K
BTCUSD 444K
ETHUSD 27K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +380.35 USD
Worst trade: -547 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +735.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 304.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 2
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 524
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
66 more...
Patience Shot is a minimalist trading signal. Only 1–2 trades at a time, held patiently until TP or solid profit. No scalping, no noise — just clean,
No reviews
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 15:05
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 14:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 09:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.12 16:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.12 15:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 10:52
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 08:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.05 16:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
