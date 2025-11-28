- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
36 (73.46%)
Loss Trades:
13 (26.53%)
Best trade:
380.35 USD
Worst trade:
-546.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 887.20 USD (666 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 761.17 USD (170 016 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (735.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 001.95 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
54.23%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
34 (69.39%)
Short Trades:
15 (30.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.57 USD
Average Profit:
52.42 USD
Average Loss:
-135.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 304.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 304.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.13 USD
Maximal:
1 304.50 USD (53.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.89% (1 304.50 USD)
By Equity:
71.05% (761.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|27
|XAUUSD
|9
|BTCUSD
|8
|ETHUSD
|5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|84
|XAUUSD
|-29
|BTCUSD
|44
|ETHUSD
|27
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|1.8K
|XAUUSD
|24K
|BTCUSD
|444K
|ETHUSD
|27K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +380.35 USD
Worst trade: -547 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +735.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 304.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 2
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 524
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
Patience Shot is a minimalist trading signal. Only 1–2 trades at a time, held patiently until TP or solid profit. No scalping, no noise — just clean,
