Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
19 (59.37%)
Loss Trades:
13 (40.63%)
Best trade:
8.05 USD
Worst trade:
-4.10 USD
Gross Profit:
45.32 USD (27 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.17 USD (2 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (32.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.05 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
11.13%
Max deposit load:
11.40%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
21 (65.63%)
Short Trades:
11 (34.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
-2.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.36 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
13.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.11 USD
Maximal:
17.25 USD (8.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.54% (17.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.30% (4.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDm
|10
|EURUSDm
|9
|XAUUSDm
|7
|USDJPYm
|6
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDm
|4
|EURUSDm
|-6
|XAUUSDm
|26
|USDJPYm
|-6
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDm
|373
|EURUSDm
|-334
|XAUUSDm
|26K
|USDJPYm
|-559
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.05 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Turtle One
- Turtle One is available on Exness Social Trade /Copy Trading
- This is stand alone setup, not copy from exness
- Profit & loss will be different with Exness signal
