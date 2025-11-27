- Growth
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
17 (54.83%)
Loss Trades:
14 (45.16%)
Best trade:
72.17 USD
Worst trade:
-51.38 USD
Gross Profit:
383.41 USD (38 533 pips)
Gross Loss:
-462.63 USD (46 181 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (154.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
154.02 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
75.72%
Max deposit load:
4.75%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
20 (64.52%)
Short Trades:
11 (35.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-2.56 USD
Average Profit:
22.55 USD
Average Loss:
-33.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-195.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-195.24 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-7.91%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94.44 USD
Maximal:
221.56 USD (19.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.65% (221.48 USD)
By Equity:
4.66% (45.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|-79
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|-7.6K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +72.17 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +154.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -195.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RockWest-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Relive Trader EA
I make the same signals, using the same bot
- Bot Relive Trader EA In XAUUSD / Gold
- Stoploss Always Available
- Single Trade Entry, Fix Lot
- Risk Reward 1:2
- Scalping, Swing And Intraday
- On Friday, trade close, Before 2-4 Hour
- Trade on Asia, Euro & Us session
- Filtered On News
All Question PM, Please Patience For Reply
RegardsSapa
