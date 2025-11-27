SignalsSections
Raweeroj Rattana

Raweerojtrive

Raweeroj Rattana
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -46%
TriveInternational-Live-1.2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
316
Profit Trades:
183 (57.91%)
Loss Trades:
133 (42.09%)
Best trade:
75.20 USD
Worst trade:
-76.87 USD
Gross Profit:
2 608.64 USD (209 584 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 273.81 USD (172 611 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (131.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.28 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
42.53%
Max deposit load:
72.71%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
269 (85.13%)
Short Trades:
47 (14.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
14.25 USD
Average Loss:
-17.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-179.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-274.01 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-86.39%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.65 USD
Maximal:
350.01 USD (37.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.16% (349.99 USD)
By Equity:
54.87% (84.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 272
GBPJPY 44
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 456
GBPJPY -122
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 42K
GBPJPY -5K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.20 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -179.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TriveInternational-Live-1.2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

trive
No reviews
2025.12.16 01:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 01:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 00:12
High current drawdown in 49% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 23:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 22:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 13:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 12:00
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 10:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 14:55
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 05:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 05:29
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 13:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 12:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
