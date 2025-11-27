- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
42 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
21 (33.33%)
Best trade:
44.11 CHF
Worst trade:
-19.40 CHF
Gross Profit:
258.84 CHF (2 143 062 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73.42 CHF (213 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (103.97 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.97 CHF (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
99.03%
Max deposit load:
12.80%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.95
Long Trades:
34 (53.97%)
Short Trades:
29 (46.03%)
Profit Factor:
3.53
Expected Payoff:
2.94 CHF
Average Profit:
6.16 CHF
Average Loss:
-3.50 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-17.95 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.40 CHF (1)
Monthly growth:
18.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CHF
Maximal:
37.43 CHF (3.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.34% (37.43 CHF)
By Equity:
15.59% (164.29 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|39
|XAUUSD
|14
|US100
|6
|US500
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|AAPL.xnas
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|146
|XAUUSD
|-8
|US100
|48
|US500
|5
|XAGUSD
|0
|AAPL.xnas
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.8M
|XAUUSD
|-2.5K
|US100
|78K
|US500
|10K
|XAGUSD
|7
|AAPL.xnas
|40
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.11 CHF
Worst trade: -19 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +103.97 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.95 CHF
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
10 years of experience… macro economic fundamental , fear and greed , real volume with footprint and liquidity zone.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
CHF
CHF
4
0%
63
66%
99%
3.52
2.94
CHF
CHF
16%
1:500