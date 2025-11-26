SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CT GoldPro
Feila Mutia Andarwati

CT GoldPro

Feila Mutia Andarwati
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 62%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
164 (57.54%)
Loss Trades:
121 (42.46%)
Best trade:
506.05 USD
Worst trade:
-257.50 USD
Gross Profit:
9 790.40 USD (140 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 129.68 USD (96 117 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (1 081.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 081.07 USD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
40.66%
Max deposit load:
8.83%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.22
Long Trades:
238 (83.51%)
Short Trades:
47 (16.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
12.84 USD
Average Profit:
59.70 USD
Average Loss:
-50.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-497.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-603.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-8.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
867.73 USD (16.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.51% (867.68 USD)
By Equity:
29.46% (94.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv1 283
XAGUSD.sv1 1
AUDCAD.sv1 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv1 3.7K
XAGUSD.sv1 2
AUDCAD.sv1 -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv1 44K
XAGUSD.sv1 44
AUDCAD.sv1 -21
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +506.05 USD
Worst trade: -258 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 42
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 081.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -497.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 13:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 09:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 07:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 03:39
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 03:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 03:32
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 02:29
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 13:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 10:52
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 09:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 09:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CT GoldPro
30 USD per month
62%
0
0
USD
294
USD
13
0%
285
57%
41%
1.59
12.84
USD
84%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.