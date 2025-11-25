- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Best trade:
13.05 USD
Worst trade:
-45.30 USD
Gross Profit:
122.68 USD (5 369 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.68 USD (1 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (77.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.67 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
2.04%
Max deposit load:
10.88%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
9 (64.29%)
Short Trades:
5 (35.71%)
Profit Factor:
2.20
Expected Payoff:
4.79 USD
Average Profit:
10.22 USD
Average Loss:
-27.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-45.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.30 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.54 USD (15.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.88% (45.30 USD)
By Equity:
15.01% (42.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|67
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.05 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
Simple XAUUSD trading.
recommended minimum deposit $100 USD.
expected return 10-30% per month.
Max drawdown: 30%.
Only 1 trade at a time and with strict SL. (FIFO)
Do not use averaging/martingale/grid.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
275
USD
USD
4
100%
14
85%
2%
2.20
4.79
USD
USD
16%
1:500