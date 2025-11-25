SignalsSections
Azhar Mustofa

Uaen Me77

Azhar Mustofa
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -73%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
29 (29.29%)
Loss Trades:
70 (70.71%)
Best trade:
50.03 USD
Worst trade:
-51.08 USD
Gross Profit:
739.85 USD (68 512 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 284.98 USD (124 548 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (207.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.25 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
39.96%
Max deposit load:
162.78%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
82 (82.83%)
Short Trades:
17 (17.17%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-5.51 USD
Average Profit:
25.51 USD
Average Loss:
-18.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-404.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-458.06 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-79.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
545.13 USD
Maximal:
773.87 USD (163.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.94% (773.87 USD)
By Equity:
52.08% (23.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 80
GBPUSD_MRG 5
GBPJPY_MRG 3
USDJPY_MRG 3
USDCAD_MRG 2
USDCHF_MRG 2
EURNZD_MRG 2
EURJPY_MRG 1
CHFJPY_MRG 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -606
GBPUSD_MRG -10
GBPJPY_MRG 35
USDJPY_MRG 31
USDCAD_MRG -11
USDCHF_MRG 3
EURNZD_MRG 17
EURJPY_MRG -2
CHFJPY_MRG -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -60K
GBPUSD_MRG -100
GBPJPY_MRG 2.1K
USDJPY_MRG 1.6K
USDCAD_MRG -512
USDCHF_MRG 80
EURNZD_MRG 984
EURJPY_MRG -81
CHFJPY_MRG -319
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.03 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +207.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -404.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

just trader
No reviews
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 12:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 8200% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 20:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 15:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 02:41
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.25 02:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 02:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Uaen Me77
30 USD per month
-73%
0
0
USD
33
USD
6
0%
99
29%
40%
0.57
-5.51
USD
84%
1:500
Copy

