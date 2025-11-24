- Growth
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
77 (83.69%)
Loss Trades:
15 (16.30%)
Best trade:
53.77 USD
Worst trade:
-27.34 USD
Gross Profit:
1 218.93 USD (121 852 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.13 USD (16 006 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (234.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
248.42 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.68
Trading activity:
67.52%
Max deposit load:
8.14%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.86
Long Trades:
45 (48.91%)
Short Trades:
47 (51.09%)
Profit Factor:
7.61
Expected Payoff:
11.51 USD
Average Profit:
15.83 USD
Average Loss:
-10.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-42.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.59 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
131.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
42.59 USD (3.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.16% (42.59 USD)
By Equity:
23.22% (234.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|91
|WTI
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|WTI
|8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|105K
|WTI
|758
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.77 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +234.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.59 USD
