Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EXN AUD 999 For Copy Trade
Duong Xuan Dong

EXN AUD 999 For Copy Trade

Duong Xuan Dong
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
22 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
4 (15.38%)
Best trade:
42.70 USD
Worst trade:
-27.60 USD
Gross Profit:
221.05 USD (19 820 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.69 USD (6 087 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (20.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.21 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
83.72%
Max deposit load:
16.77%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.52
Long Trades:
14 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
12 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
3.22
Expected Payoff:
5.86 USD
Average Profit:
10.05 USD
Average Loss:
-17.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-27.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
27.60 USD (6.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.42% (27.60 USD)
By Equity:
19.90% (398.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 16
XAUUSD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 121
XAUUSD 31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.6K
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.70 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
88 more...
Chiến lược giao dịch AUDCAD và XAUUSD dựa trên các tín hiệu kỹ thuật MACD, BOLLINGER BANDS. Bạn có thể đầu tư với số tiền nhỏ. Liên hệ Tele: stevenduong999





No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 08:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 01:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 07:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 08:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 08:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 08:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 08:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
