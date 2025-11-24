SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / WIDIMAX
Widiyansyah Muhammad Kahfi

WIDIMAX

Widiyansyah Muhammad Kahfi
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 69%
PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
278
Profit Trades:
229 (82.37%)
Loss Trades:
49 (17.63%)
Best trade:
2 054.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 737.00 USD
Gross Profit:
40 473.77 USD (188 815 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 946.90 USD (63 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (12 224.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 224.77 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
29.49%
Max deposit load:
1.49%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.22
Long Trades:
171 (61.51%)
Short Trades:
107 (38.49%)
Profit Factor:
3.13
Expected Payoff:
99.02 USD
Average Profit:
176.74 USD
Average Loss:
-264.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3 784.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 784.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 594.10 USD
Maximal:
3 814.00 USD (7.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.44% (3 809.00 USD)
By Equity:
8.86% (5 584.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.dmb 275
GBPUSD.dmb 2
USDJPY.dmb 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.dmb 28K
GBPUSD.dmb -235
USDJPY.dmb 13
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.dmb 126K
GBPUSD.dmb -450
USDJPY.dmb 81
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 054.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 737 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 224.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 784.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 19:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 05:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 05:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 05:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 04:31
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 04:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 04:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WIDIMAX
100 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
63K
USD
11
0%
278
82%
29%
3.12
99.02
USD
9%
1:100
Copy

