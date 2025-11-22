- Growth
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
150 (63.82%)
Loss Trades:
85 (36.17%)
Best trade:
110.40 USD
Worst trade:
-42.13 USD
Gross Profit:
1 210.62 USD (10 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-638.80 USD (9 257 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (20.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.15 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
82.53%
Max deposit load:
56.84%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.99
Long Trades:
101 (42.98%)
Short Trades:
134 (57.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
2.43 USD
Average Profit:
8.07 USD
Average Loss:
-7.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-143.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.43 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
51.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.60 USD
Maximal:
143.43 USD (8.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.43% (143.43 USD)
By Equity:
46.00% (708.93 USD)
Distribution
|EURUSD
|235
|
|EURUSD
|572
|
|EURUSD
|984
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +110.40 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.11 × 286
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.13 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.14 × 446
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.57 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.63 × 57
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.64 × 166
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.80 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.86 × 28
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
Swing trades only, and very low drawdown.
Check the results
No reviews
