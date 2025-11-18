- Growth
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
54 (60.67%)
Loss Trades:
35 (39.33%)
Best trade:
2 062 217.02 IDR
Worst trade:
-878 212.84 IDR
Gross Profit:
17 241 446.33 IDR (9 193 863 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 157 339.83 IDR (10 480 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (5 070 089.84 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 070 089.84 IDR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
73.57%
Max deposit load:
28.85%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
42 (47.19%)
Short Trades:
47 (52.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
68 360.75 IDR
Average Profit:
319 286.04 IDR
Average Loss:
-318 781.14 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-4 197 947.52 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 197 947.52 IDR (9)
Monthly growth:
10.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
4 197 947.52 IDR (13.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.32% (4 197 947.52 IDR)
By Equity:
9.09% (2 669 563.33 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDr
|31
|US100.F
|26
|#BTCUSDr
|14
|XAUUSDr
|12
|USDCHFr
|6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDr
|176
|US100.F
|187
|#BTCUSDr
|71
|XAUUSDr
|-4
|USDCHFr
|182
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDr
|1.5K
|US100.F
|60K
|#BTCUSDr
|-1.3M
|XAUUSDr
|-203
|USDCHFr
|77
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 062 217.02 IDR
Worst trade: -878 213 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 070 089.84 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 197 947.52 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
