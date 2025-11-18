SignalsSections
Ulil Mustafid

John97

Ulil Mustafid
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
54 (60.67%)
Loss Trades:
35 (39.33%)
Best trade:
2 062 217.02 IDR
Worst trade:
-878 212.84 IDR
Gross Profit:
17 241 446.33 IDR (9 193 863 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 157 339.83 IDR (10 480 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (5 070 089.84 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 070 089.84 IDR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
73.57%
Max deposit load:
28.85%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
42 (47.19%)
Short Trades:
47 (52.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
68 360.75 IDR
Average Profit:
319 286.04 IDR
Average Loss:
-318 781.14 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-4 197 947.52 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 197 947.52 IDR (9)
Monthly growth:
10.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
4 197 947.52 IDR (13.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.32% (4 197 947.52 IDR)
By Equity:
9.09% (2 669 563.33 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDr 31
US100.F 26
#BTCUSDr 14
XAUUSDr 12
USDCHFr 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 176
US100.F 187
#BTCUSDr 71
XAUUSDr -4
USDCHFr 182
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 1.5K
US100.F 60K
#BTCUSDr -1.3M
XAUUSDr -203
USDCHFr 77
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 062 217.02 IDR
Worst trade: -878 213 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 070 089.84 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 197 947.52 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Compounding
No reviews
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 16:12
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.11.19 15:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.19 15:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 14:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.19 14:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 17:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 17:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 17:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 17:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 17:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
