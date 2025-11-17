- Growth
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
36 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
8 (18.18%)
Best trade:
36.61 USD
Worst trade:
-90.09 USD
Gross Profit:
395.24 USD (12 144 pips)
Gross Loss:
-171.04 USD (4 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (131.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.05 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
2.05%
Max deposit load:
32.48%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.49
Long Trades:
32 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
12 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
5.10 USD
Average Profit:
10.98 USD
Average Loss:
-21.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-90.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
56.10%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
90.09 USD (30.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.35% (90.09 USD)
By Equity:
20.31% (108.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|44
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|224
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +36.61 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.86 × 2765
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.55 × 11
Historical performance results of the Dron1 trading strategy.
This signal also operates as a MAM account, and if you would like to earn together with me, we can cooperate — profits from your investments are split 50/50.
➜ The MAM link is sent via private messages
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
60%
0
0
USD
USD
624
USD
USD
5
20%
44
81%
2%
2.31
5.10
USD
USD
20%
1:300