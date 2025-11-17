- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
200
Profit Trades:
130 (65.00%)
Loss Trades:
70 (35.00%)
Best trade:
30.39 USD
Worst trade:
-24.77 USD
Gross Profit:
1 150.64 USD (116 299 pips)
Gross Loss:
-585.13 USD (57 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (162.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
162.78 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
16.77%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.94
Long Trades:
125 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
75 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
2.83 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-8.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-114.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.52 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
15.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
93.48 USD
Maximal:
114.52 USD (4.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.54% (114.52 USD)
By Equity:
2.66% (65.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|199
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|565
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|59K
|EURUSD
|10
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
MIGCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 8
No reviews
