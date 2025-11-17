The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 1 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 1 EquitiGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 MGK-MAIN 0.00 × 5 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 AGMGroupLtd-Real 0.00 × 7 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 MTrading-Live 0.00 × 1 XM.COM-Real 6 0.00 × 1 AIGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2 0.00 × 1 Alpari-PRO 0.00 × 1 HFMarkets-Live Server2 0.00 × 1 ForexTime-ECN-Zero 0.00 × 1 MIGCapital-Live 0.00 × 1 LQDMarketsUK-Live 2 0.00 × 4 SucdenFinancial-Live 0.00 × 4 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 3 SVSFX-Live 0.00 × 1 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 ADSS-Demo 0.00 × 8 271 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor