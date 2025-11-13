SignalsSections
Perla Stephany Fernandes Rocha

Pearl

Perla Stephany Fernandes Rocha
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -66%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
11 (21.56%)
Loss Trades:
40 (78.43%)
Best trade:
11.77 USD
Worst trade:
-31.92 USD
Gross Profit:
37.83 USD (11 857 pips)
Gross Loss:
-114.92 USD (52 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (9.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.41 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
90.20%
Max deposit load:
131.86%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
51 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.33
Expected Payoff:
-1.51 USD
Average Profit:
3.44 USD
Average Loss:
-2.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-32.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.71 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.09 USD
Maximal:
77.09 USD (204.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.58% (25.53 USD)
By Equity:
50.21% (18.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NVDA.US-24 4
SGOL.US 4
Crypto10 3
AMZN.US-24 3
SHV.US 3
AMD.US-24 2
MRK.US-24 2
ACWI.US 2
TSLA.US-24 2
PLTR.US-24 2
NAS100 2
AAXJ.US 2
XAUUSD 1
USDCAD 1
AAPL.US-24 1
CRM.US-24 1
MSFT.US-24 1
ABT.US-24 1
APH.US 1
VONG.US 1
RBLX.US 1
LLY.US-24 1
CIBR.US 1
EURJPY 1
GOOG.US-24 1
NatGas 1
URA.US 1
EEM.US 1
PFF.US 1
SKYY.US 1
SpotBrent 1
VLO.US 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NVDA.US-24 2
SGOL.US -7
Crypto10 -61
AMZN.US-24 2
SHV.US -1
AMD.US-24 -1
MRK.US-24 9
ACWI.US 0
TSLA.US-24 4
PLTR.US-24 2
NAS100 -3
AAXJ.US -1
XAUUSD -3
USDCAD -2
AAPL.US-24 -1
CRM.US-24 -1
MSFT.US-24 -1
ABT.US-24 0
APH.US -3
VONG.US 0
RBLX.US -1
LLY.US-24 3
CIBR.US -1
EURJPY -2
GOOG.US-24 -2
NatGas -3
URA.US 0
EEM.US 0
PFF.US 0
SKYY.US 1
SpotBrent -4
VLO.US -1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NVDA.US-24 -503
SGOL.US -144
Crypto10 -43K
AMZN.US-24 -196
SHV.US -21
AMD.US-24 -680
MRK.US-24 981
ACWI.US 15
TSLA.US-24 3.8K
PLTR.US-24 1.8K
NAS100 -8
AAXJ.US -28
XAUUSD -328
USDCAD -157
AAPL.US-24 -568
CRM.US-24 -929
MSFT.US-24 -1.4K
ABT.US-24 -10
APH.US -534
VONG.US -12
RBLX.US -701
LLY.US-24 2.8K
CIBR.US -101
EURJPY -278
GOOG.US-24 -171
NatGas -27
URA.US -21
EEM.US 17
PFF.US 9
SKYY.US 298
SpotBrent -39
VLO.US -53
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.77 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
Darwinex-Live
0.90 × 20
Alpari-MT5
1.00 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.13 × 560
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Coinexx-Live
1.86 × 37
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.22 × 10758
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Tickmill-Live
3.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3441
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3444
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1922
ICMarkets-MT5
3.91 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.29 × 7
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
RealmsTech-Live
5.67 × 6
XM.COM-MT5
6.00 × 1
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.14 22:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 21:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 19:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 18:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 17:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 16:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 04:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 04:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 04:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 03:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 03:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 20:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.13 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pearl
30 USD per month
-66%
0
0
USD
91
USD
7
0%
51
21%
90%
0.32
-1.51
USD
68%
1:200
Copy

