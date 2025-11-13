- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
11 (21.56%)
Loss Trades:
40 (78.43%)
Best trade:
11.77 USD
Worst trade:
-31.92 USD
Gross Profit:
37.83 USD (11 857 pips)
Gross Loss:
-114.92 USD (52 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (9.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.41 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
90.20%
Max deposit load:
131.86%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
51 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.33
Expected Payoff:
-1.51 USD
Average Profit:
3.44 USD
Average Loss:
-2.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-32.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.71 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.09 USD
Maximal:
77.09 USD (204.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.58% (25.53 USD)
By Equity:
50.21% (18.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NVDA.US-24
|4
|SGOL.US
|4
|Crypto10
|3
|AMZN.US-24
|3
|SHV.US
|3
|AMD.US-24
|2
|MRK.US-24
|2
|ACWI.US
|2
|TSLA.US-24
|2
|PLTR.US-24
|2
|NAS100
|2
|AAXJ.US
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AAPL.US-24
|1
|CRM.US-24
|1
|MSFT.US-24
|1
|ABT.US-24
|1
|APH.US
|1
|VONG.US
|1
|RBLX.US
|1
|LLY.US-24
|1
|CIBR.US
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GOOG.US-24
|1
|NatGas
|1
|URA.US
|1
|EEM.US
|1
|PFF.US
|1
|SKYY.US
|1
|SpotBrent
|1
|VLO.US
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NVDA.US-24
|2
|SGOL.US
|-7
|Crypto10
|-61
|AMZN.US-24
|2
|SHV.US
|-1
|AMD.US-24
|-1
|MRK.US-24
|9
|ACWI.US
|0
|TSLA.US-24
|4
|PLTR.US-24
|2
|NAS100
|-3
|AAXJ.US
|-1
|XAUUSD
|-3
|USDCAD
|-2
|AAPL.US-24
|-1
|CRM.US-24
|-1
|MSFT.US-24
|-1
|ABT.US-24
|0
|APH.US
|-3
|VONG.US
|0
|RBLX.US
|-1
|LLY.US-24
|3
|CIBR.US
|-1
|EURJPY
|-2
|GOOG.US-24
|-2
|NatGas
|-3
|URA.US
|0
|EEM.US
|0
|PFF.US
|0
|SKYY.US
|1
|SpotBrent
|-4
|VLO.US
|-1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NVDA.US-24
|-503
|SGOL.US
|-144
|Crypto10
|-43K
|AMZN.US-24
|-196
|SHV.US
|-21
|AMD.US-24
|-680
|MRK.US-24
|981
|ACWI.US
|15
|TSLA.US-24
|3.8K
|PLTR.US-24
|1.8K
|NAS100
|-8
|AAXJ.US
|-28
|XAUUSD
|-328
|USDCAD
|-157
|AAPL.US-24
|-568
|CRM.US-24
|-929
|MSFT.US-24
|-1.4K
|ABT.US-24
|-10
|APH.US
|-534
|VONG.US
|-12
|RBLX.US
|-701
|LLY.US-24
|2.8K
|CIBR.US
|-101
|EURJPY
|-278
|GOOG.US-24
|-171
|NatGas
|-27
|URA.US
|-21
|EEM.US
|17
|PFF.US
|9
|SKYY.US
|298
|SpotBrent
|-39
|VLO.US
|-53
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.77 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.90 × 20
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.00 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.13 × 560
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.86 × 37
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.22 × 10758
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2211
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.00 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3441
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 3444
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1922
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|3.91 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.29 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
RealmsTech-Live
|5.67 × 6
|
XM.COM-MT5
|6.00 × 1
