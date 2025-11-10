SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / USTEC Gold StarTrader 137 testing
Qi Kai Fan

USTEC Gold StarTrader 137 testing

Qi Kai Fan
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 37%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
172
Profit Trades:
113 (65.69%)
Loss Trades:
59 (34.30%)
Best trade:
17.28 USD
Worst trade:
-10.16 USD
Gross Profit:
295.18 USD (112 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-244.89 USD (103 372 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (24.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.10 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
6.92%
Max deposit load:
11.86%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
106 (61.63%)
Short Trades:
66 (38.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
2.61 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-27.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.70 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
25.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.58 USD
Maximal:
49.28 USD (25.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.77% (49.27 USD)
By Equity:
6.11% (12.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100+ 126
XAUUSD+ 46
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100+ -19
XAUUSD+ 69
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ 7.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.28 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Personal Watching.

Pairs: USTEC  / Gold .

one order per time with SL，no Martingale, no Grid.


It is just to try if it can make the curve more steady. 

Fixed 0.01 on Gold now.


No reviews
2025.12.22 00:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 04:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 01:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 17:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 15:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 21:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.11 14:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.11 14:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 01:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 19:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 15:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 14:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 14:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
