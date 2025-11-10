- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
22 (81.48%)
Loss Trades:
5 (18.52%)
Best trade:
2.86 USD
Worst trade:
-6.18 USD
Gross Profit:
24.84 USD (3 095 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.71 USD (1 804 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (10.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.36 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
48.16%
Max deposit load:
25.15%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
4 (14.81%)
Short Trades:
23 (85.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
1.13 USD
Average Loss:
-2.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.18 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
43.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.53 USD (34.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.83% (8.53 USD)
By Equity:
32.67% (5.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|8
|EURUSD
|5
|AUDCAD
|3
|GBPCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|5
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|0
|GBPCAD
|-2
|EURAUD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|662
|EURUSD
|100
|AUDCAD
|11
|GBPCAD
|-326
|EURAUD
|-79
|AUDUSD
|33
|USDCAD
|11
|GBPUSD
|192
|NZDJPY
|164
|CADJPY
|442
|NZDUSD
|81
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.86 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
View the information, leave some time, and then withdraw your money.
