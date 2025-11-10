SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SignalteteRB2
Phawin Tirasa

SignalteteRB2

Phawin Tirasa
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 88%
RoboForex-Pro-5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
22 (81.48%)
Loss Trades:
5 (18.52%)
Best trade:
2.86 USD
Worst trade:
-6.18 USD
Gross Profit:
24.84 USD (3 095 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.71 USD (1 804 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (10.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.36 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
48.16%
Max deposit load:
25.15%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
4 (14.81%)
Short Trades:
23 (85.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
1.13 USD
Average Loss:
-2.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.18 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
43.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.53 USD (34.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.83% (8.53 USD)
By Equity:
32.67% (5.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 8
EURUSD 5
AUDCAD 3
GBPCAD 3
EURAUD 2
AUDUSD 1
USDCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 5
EURUSD 1
AUDCAD 0
GBPCAD -2
EURAUD -1
AUDUSD 0
USDCAD 0
GBPUSD 2
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 3
NZDUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 662
EURUSD 100
AUDCAD 11
GBPCAD -326
EURAUD -79
AUDUSD 33
USDCAD 11
GBPUSD 192
NZDJPY 164
CADJPY 442
NZDUSD 81
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.86 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.00 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live-2
0.00 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.01 × 152
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.02 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.04 × 294
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.21 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.44 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.58 × 12
Exness-Real9
0.63 × 8
RoboForex-Pro-5
1.34 × 56
Exness-Real16
2.24 × 242
RoboForex-Pro
2.43 × 47
FBS-Real-1
2.92 × 300
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.67 × 3
Weltrade-Live
17.38 × 39
GCIFinancial-Live
21.68 × 37
View the information, leave some time, and then withdraw your money.
No reviews
2026.01.05 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 03:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 02:50
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.05 11:49
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.05 11:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 10:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 10:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 07:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 07:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 07:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SignalteteRB2
30 USD per month
88%
0
0
USD
22
USD
9
0%
27
81%
48%
1.68
0.38
USD
35%
1:500
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.