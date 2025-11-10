SignalsSections
GOLDEN HACK TREND VOLATILITY
Salomao Hack

GOLDEN HACK TREND VOLATILITY

Salomao Hack
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -19%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
108
Profit Trades:
52 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
56 (51.85%)
Best trade:
19.26 USD
Worst trade:
-16.02 USD
Gross Profit:
84.47 USD (9 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.78 USD (15 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (34.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.72 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
1.59%
Max deposit load:
12.14%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
80 (74.07%)
Short Trades:
28 (25.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-0.71 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-2.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-64.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.07 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-24.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.16 USD
Maximal:
133.88 USD (29.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.31% (133.88 USD)
By Equity:
13.93% (53.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 108
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -76
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.26 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.87 × 415
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
5.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live07
6.82 × 22
Ava-Real 3
6.83 × 12
Exness-Real
7.19 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.63 × 598
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.13 × 23
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-5
9.17 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
10.71 × 21
Hankotrade-Live
12.75 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live09
14.36 × 111
Alpari-Nano
14.79 × 643
4 more...
suport:

https://t.me/+h7QC1XTpTH82YTlh

No reviews
2025.12.14 09:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 19:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 19:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.25 18:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 03:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 03:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 02:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 02:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 04:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 01:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 02:45
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 02:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
