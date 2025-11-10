- Growth
Trades:
108
Profit Trades:
52 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
56 (51.85%)
Best trade:
19.26 USD
Worst trade:
-16.02 USD
Gross Profit:
84.47 USD (9 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.78 USD (15 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (34.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.72 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
1.59%
Max deposit load:
12.14%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
80 (74.07%)
Short Trades:
28 (25.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-0.71 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-2.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-64.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.07 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-24.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.16 USD
Maximal:
133.88 USD (29.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.31% (133.88 USD)
By Equity:
13.93% (53.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|108
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-76
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.26 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 415
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.13 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
|
Hankotrade-Live
|12.75 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|14.36 × 111
|
Alpari-Nano
|14.79 × 643
suport:
https://t.me/+h7QC1XTpTH82YTlh
