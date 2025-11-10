SignalsSections
Duy Van Nguy

Gold Scalp Trend Ea

Duy Van Nguy
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 333 USD per month
growth since 2025 379%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
58 (86.56%)
Loss Trades:
9 (13.43%)
Best trade:
68.16 USD
Worst trade:
-62.53 USD
Gross Profit:
488.00 USD (344 508 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.57 USD (68 999 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (112.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
141.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.65
Trading activity:
37.33%
Max deposit load:
12.41%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.07
Long Trades:
55 (82.09%)
Short Trades:
12 (17.91%)
Profit Factor:
4.49
Expected Payoff:
5.66 USD
Average Profit:
8.41 USD
Average Loss:
-12.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-13.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.53 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
113.84%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
62.53 USD (14.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.57% (62.53 USD)
By Equity:
35.37% (144.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 67
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 379
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 276K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +68.16 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.48 USD

No reviews
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 07:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 18:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 15:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.11.26 04:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 07:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 02:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
