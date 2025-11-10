SignalsSections
Sik Keung Lee

Sam Aqua XAU

Sik Keung Lee
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
22 (75.86%)
Loss Trades:
7 (24.14%)
Best trade:
206.25 USD
Worst trade:
-464.25 USD
Gross Profit:
766.84 USD (7 778 pips)
Gross Loss:
-818.09 USD (8 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (233.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
233.18 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
34.84%
Max deposit load:
40.03%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
26 (89.66%)
Short Trades:
3 (10.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.77 USD
Average Profit:
34.86 USD
Average Loss:
-116.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-464.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-464.25 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-5.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
385.85 USD
Maximal:
464.25 USD (47.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.95% (464.25 USD)
By Equity:
39.97% (219.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 11
CHFJPY+ 8
EURJPY+ 4
CADJPY+ 3
EURAUD+ 2
NZDJPY+ 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -374
CHFJPY+ 95
EURJPY+ 67
CADJPY+ 86
EURAUD+ 41
NZDJPY+ 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -5.5K
CHFJPY+ 1.3K
EURJPY+ 820
CADJPY+ 1.1K
EURAUD+ 628
NZDJPY+ 530
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +206.25 USD
Worst trade: -464 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +233.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -464.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Copy from Aqua auto lot XAU
No reviews
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 01:36
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 10:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 09:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 06:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 05:15
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 04:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 03:15
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 01:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 00:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 13:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 05:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 16:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 16:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
