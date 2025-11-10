- Growth
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
45 (61.64%)
Loss Trades:
28 (38.36%)
Best trade:
80.71 USD
Worst trade:
-22.56 USD
Gross Profit:
355.18 USD (14 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-190.29 USD (8 334 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (67.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.37 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
56.42%
Max deposit load:
5.77%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.22
Long Trades:
58 (79.45%)
Short Trades:
15 (20.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
2.26 USD
Average Profit:
7.89 USD
Average Loss:
-6.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-46.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.48 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.35%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.26 USD
Maximal:
51.13 USD (7.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.17% (26.28 USD)
By Equity:
5.56% (28.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|73
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|165
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|5.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +80.71 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.30 × 54
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.62 × 1913
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.67 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.16 × 1289
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.65 × 83
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.73 × 49
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.82 × 134
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|1.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.63 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.73 × 19053
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.81 × 319
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|3.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|3.00 × 1
This signal is using the Market Anomalies EA
