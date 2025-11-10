SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Market Anomalies EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Market Anomalies EA

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
45 (61.64%)
Loss Trades:
28 (38.36%)
Best trade:
80.71 USD
Worst trade:
-22.56 USD
Gross Profit:
355.18 USD (14 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-190.29 USD (8 334 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (67.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.37 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
56.42%
Max deposit load:
5.77%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.22
Long Trades:
58 (79.45%)
Short Trades:
15 (20.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
2.26 USD
Average Profit:
7.89 USD
Average Loss:
-6.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-46.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.48 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.35%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.26 USD
Maximal:
51.13 USD (7.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.17% (26.28 USD)
By Equity:
5.56% (28.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 73
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 165
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 5.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +80.71 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.30 × 54
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.62 × 1913
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
Exness-MT5Real35
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.63 × 52
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.73 × 19053
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.81 × 319
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
28 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This signal is using the Market Anomalies EA
No reviews
2025.12.10 21:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 08:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 14:59
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 17:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 01:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 01:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 01:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 01:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 01:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Market Anomalies EA
100 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
7
97%
73
61%
56%
1.86
2.26
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.