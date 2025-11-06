SignalsSections
Cun Qiang Fan

XM GOLD 176

Cun Qiang Fan
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 38%
XMGlobal-Real 6
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 633
Profit Trades:
3 084 (84.88%)
Loss Trades:
549 (15.11%)
Best trade:
706.56 USD
Worst trade:
-165.15 USD
Gross Profit:
10 838.11 USD (695 950 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 991.12 USD (754 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
69 (228.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
766.10 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.23%
Max deposit load:
23.49%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
505
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.38
Long Trades:
3 525 (97.03%)
Short Trades:
108 (2.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
3.51 USD
Average Loss:
-12.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 137.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 137.29 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
41.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
365.50 USD
Maximal:
1 137.29 USD (10.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.56% (1 137.29 USD)
By Equity:
40.65% (4 320.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 3633
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 3.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# -59K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +706.56 USD
Worst trade: -165 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +228.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 137.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 00:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 02:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 05:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 17:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 15:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 04:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 04:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 04:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XM GOLD 176
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
7
99%
3 633
84%
98%
1.55
1.06
USD
41%
1:200
Copy

