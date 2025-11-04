SignalsSections
Yelena Claudia

EA STI PRO

Yelena Claudia
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
26 (86.66%)
Loss Trades:
4 (13.33%)
Best trade:
86.72 USD
Worst trade:
-103.67 USD
Gross Profit:
589.45 USD (589 442 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.00 USD (108 010 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (215.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
215.54 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
53.35%
Max deposit load:
0.28%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.64
Long Trades:
20 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
10 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
5.46
Expected Payoff:
16.05 USD
Average Profit:
22.67 USD
Average Loss:
-27.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-103.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-103.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
103.67 USD (8.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.67% (103.67 USD)
By Equity:
2.10% (131.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 481
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 481K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +86.72 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real21
0.00 × 3
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 15
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
0.00 × 18
ECMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 15
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 20
Exness-Real6
2.49 × 39
Exness-Real16
3.09 × 223
Exness-Real28
11.46 × 119
Exness-Real33
12.15 × 46
Exness-Real9
14.17 × 24
Exness-Real29
15.71 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
17.29 × 14
MidasFX-Live
17.80 × 5
OctaFX-Real10
18.00 × 2
JustMarkets-Live3
26.08 × 66
Gold Semi Swing Trade in one Account using Expert Advisor called STI PRO

Minimal equity 5,000 USD per every open position 0,01

Trading Never MC

No reviews
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 00:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 10:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 04:40
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 04:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 04:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
