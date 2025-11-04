- Growth
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
102 (39.68%)
Loss Trades:
155 (60.31%)
Best trade:
9.96 USD
Worst trade:
-2.99 USD
Gross Profit:
322.89 USD (1 626 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-277.89 USD (1 653 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (46.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.91 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
9.01%
Max deposit load:
13.36%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
110 (42.80%)
Short Trades:
147 (57.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
3.17 USD
Average Loss:
-1.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-26.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.57 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
44.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.54 USD
Maximal:
43.78 USD (30.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.15% (32.40 USD)
By Equity:
7.75% (4.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|131
|BTCUSD
|126
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|60
|BTCUSD
|-15
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|73K
|BTCUSD
|-100K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Best trade: +9.96 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
