- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
76 (74.50%)
Loss Trades:
26 (25.49%)
Best trade:
49.46 USD
Worst trade:
-88.44 USD
Gross Profit:
380.16 USD (36 642 pips)
Gross Loss:
-245.03 USD (24 505 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (25.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.04 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
24.64%
Max deposit load:
111.55%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
65 (63.73%)
Short Trades:
37 (36.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
1.32 USD
Average Profit:
5.00 USD
Average Loss:
-9.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-61.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.44 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-61.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
132.26 USD (54.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.41% (106.47 USD)
By Equity:
69.64% (16.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|135
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.46 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeTrade-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The maximum drop of 69% was caused by trading at $10 at the time.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
22
USD
USD
10
0%
102
74%
25%
1.55
1.32
USD
USD
88%
1:500