Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Swing Trading Strategy ZJ
Hua Jun Liu

Swing Trading Strategy ZJ

Hua Jun Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
WeTrade-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
76 (74.50%)
Loss Trades:
26 (25.49%)
Best trade:
49.46 USD
Worst trade:
-88.44 USD
Gross Profit:
380.16 USD (36 642 pips)
Gross Loss:
-245.03 USD (24 505 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (25.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.04 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
24.64%
Max deposit load:
111.55%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
65 (63.73%)
Short Trades:
37 (36.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
1.32 USD
Average Profit:
5.00 USD
Average Loss:
-9.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-61.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.44 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-61.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
132.26 USD (54.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.41% (106.47 USD)
By Equity:
69.64% (16.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 135
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.46 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeTrade-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The maximum drop of 69% was caused by trading at $10 at the time.
No reviews
2026.01.08 15:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 16:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.30 03:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 13:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.06 02:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.05 16:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.05 16:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 19:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
