Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
20 (74.07%)
Loss Trades:
7 (25.93%)
Best trade:
17.92 USD
Worst trade:
-4.28 USD
Gross Profit:
135.77 USD (69 864 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.67 USD (11 637 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (82.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.20 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.62
Trading activity:
1.38%
Max deposit load:
7.75%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.91
Long Trades:
6 (22.22%)
Short Trades:
21 (77.78%)
Profit Factor:
5.50
Expected Payoff:
4.11 USD
Average Profit:
6.79 USD
Average Loss:
-3.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.18 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.18 USD (5.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.82% (8.42 USD)
By Equity:
4.24% (6.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|111
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|58K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.92 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.18 USD
