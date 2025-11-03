SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Exness GD4 30 E2
Ji Jaeyeong

Exness GD4 30 E2

Ji Jaeyeong
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 185%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
20 (74.07%)
Loss Trades:
7 (25.93%)
Best trade:
17.92 USD
Worst trade:
-4.28 USD
Gross Profit:
135.77 USD (69 864 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.67 USD (11 637 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (82.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.20 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.62
Trading activity:
1.38%
Max deposit load:
7.75%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.91
Long Trades:
6 (22.22%)
Short Trades:
21 (77.78%)
Profit Factor:
5.50
Expected Payoff:
4.11 USD
Average Profit:
6.79 USD
Average Loss:
-3.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.18 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.18 USD (5.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.82% (8.42 USD)
By Equity:
4.24% (6.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 58K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.92 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 05:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 19:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 05:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 14:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 01:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 19:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 17:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.19 17:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.16 18:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.14 05:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 05:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 05:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 05:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
