Trades:
166
Profit Trades:
120 (72.28%)
Loss Trades:
46 (27.71%)
Best trade:
9.47 USD
Worst trade:
-17.56 USD
Gross Profit:
336.50 USD (336 652 pips)
Gross Loss:
-323.80 USD (323 001 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (25.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.15 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
6.68%
Max deposit load:
17.83%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
88 (53.01%)
Short Trades:
78 (46.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.80 USD
Average Loss:
-7.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-48.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.85 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-4.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.37 USD
Maximal:
100.61 USD (17.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.10% (100.61 USD)
By Equity:
21.01% (112.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|166
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|13
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
