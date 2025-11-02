SignalsSections
YUFRO 20
Yudy Feriyanto

YUFRO 20

Yudy Feriyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 125 USD per month
growth since 2025 74%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
35 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
10 (22.22%)
Best trade:
8.38 USD
Worst trade:
-4.71 USD
Gross Profit:
86.94 USD (86 404 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.39 USD (26 375 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (10.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.19 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
5.29%
Max deposit load:
11.05%
Latest trade:
14 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
6.43
Long Trades:
22 (48.89%)
Short Trades:
23 (51.11%)
Profit Factor:
3.29
Expected Payoff:
1.35 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-2.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.41 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.41 USD (7.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.44% (9.41 USD)
By Equity:
10.22% (10.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100Cash 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100Cash 61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100Cash 60K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

WARNING
Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.

average growth 20% a month
2025.12.19 10:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.16 03:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 13:00
No swaps are charged
2025.11.30 13:00
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 01:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 00:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 02:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 00:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 23:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.05 23:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 01:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 01:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
