- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
84 (46.40%)
Loss Trades:
97 (53.59%)
Best trade:
499.80 USD
Worst trade:
-512.75 USD
Gross Profit:
29 053.23 USD (336 846 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 499.62 USD (293 851 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (10 018.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 018.04 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
89.66%
Max deposit load:
4.50%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
138 (76.24%)
Short Trades:
43 (23.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
14.11 USD
Average Profit:
345.87 USD
Average Loss:
-273.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-4 257.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 257.39 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-3.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 540.32 USD
Maximal:
9 950.07 USD (25.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.58% (9 950.07 USD)
By Equity:
3.88% (1 104.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|181
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|43K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +499.80 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 018.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 257.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
