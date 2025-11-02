- Growth
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
9 (29.03%)
Loss Trades:
22 (70.97%)
Best trade:
10.93 USD
Worst trade:
-13.40 USD
Gross Profit:
42.83 USD (6 854 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72.49 USD (10 245 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (21.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.31 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
50.12%
Max deposit load:
16.12%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
20 (64.52%)
Short Trades:
11 (35.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.59
Expected Payoff:
-0.96 USD
Average Profit:
4.76 USD
Average Loss:
-3.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-28.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.81 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-34.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.66 USD
Maximal:
29.66 USD (59.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.32% (29.66 USD)
By Equity:
24.24% (6.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY_MRG
|28
|EURUSD_MRG
|2
|XAUUSD_MRG
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY_MRG
|-15
|EURUSD_MRG
|-2
|XAUUSD_MRG
|-13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY_MRG
|-1.9K
|EURUSD_MRG
|-161
|XAUUSD_MRG
|-1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.93 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trading using 4 types of Fibonacci indicators, Stochastic, Momentum and Volume
