Trades:
741
Profit Trades:
538 (72.60%)
Loss Trades:
203 (27.40%)
Best trade:
1 709.89 USD
Worst trade:
-3 914.25 USD
Gross Profit:
16 918.03 USD (805 534 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 854.91 USD (849 846 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (1 895.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 113.63 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
88.04%
Max deposit load:
8.85%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
457 (61.67%)
Short Trades:
284 (38.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-1.26 USD
Average Profit:
31.45 USD
Average Loss:
-87.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-2 814.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 863.59 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-54.80%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 711.35 USD
Maximal:
6 828.58 USD (56.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.31% (6 828.58 USD)
By Equity:
57.16% (1 459.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD#
|738
|XTIUSD#
|2
|NDX100
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD#
|-788
|XTIUSD#
|-130
|NDX100
|-18
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD#
|-42K
|XTIUSD#
|-820
|NDX100
|-183
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
金源量化趋势性ea采用均线结合型指标确定趋势加上形态判断进出场，实现震荡行情小浮亏，趋势行情稳定抓住的原则
