Wanjun Yi

Jyqsea

Wanjun Yi
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -29%
PRC-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
741
Profit Trades:
538 (72.60%)
Loss Trades:
203 (27.40%)
Best trade:
1 709.89 USD
Worst trade:
-3 914.25 USD
Gross Profit:
16 918.03 USD (805 534 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 854.91 USD (849 846 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (1 895.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 113.63 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
88.04%
Max deposit load:
8.85%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
457 (61.67%)
Short Trades:
284 (38.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-1.26 USD
Average Profit:
31.45 USD
Average Loss:
-87.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-2 814.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 863.59 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-54.80%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 711.35 USD
Maximal:
6 828.58 USD (56.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.31% (6 828.58 USD)
By Equity:
57.16% (1 459.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 738
XTIUSD# 2
NDX100 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD# -788
XTIUSD# -130
NDX100 -18
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD# -42K
XTIUSD# -820
NDX100 -183
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 709.89 USD
Worst trade: -3 914 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 895.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 814.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PRC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

金源量化趋势性ea采用均线结合型指标确定趋势加上形态判断进出场，实现震荡行情小浮亏，趋势行情稳定抓住的原则
No reviews
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 22:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 21:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 03:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 02:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.30 00:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 08:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 14:44
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 13:33
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 09:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.25 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 09:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
