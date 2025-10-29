SignalsSections
Dipak Mohanrao Gulhane

Extreme Safe 4 Long Term

0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -7%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
18 (48.64%)
Loss Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Best trade:
11.76 USD
Worst trade:
-31.27 USD
Gross Profit:
51.34 USD (6 928 pips)
Gross Loss:
-118.27 USD (13 169 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (0.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.07 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.19
Trading activity:
49.98%
Max deposit load:
1.90%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.71
Long Trades:
25 (67.57%)
Short Trades:
12 (32.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.43
Expected Payoff:
-1.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.85 USD
Average Loss:
-6.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-6.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.69 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-7.05%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
87.00 USD
Maximal:
94.73 USD (4.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.11% (94.67 USD)
By Equity:
5.46% (53.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD+ 17
AUDJPY+ 9
XAUUSD+ 8
EURCAD+ 2
USDJPY+ 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD+ 1
AUDJPY+ 1
XAUUSD+ -69
EURCAD+ 0
USDJPY+ 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD+ 393
AUDJPY+ 181
XAUUSD+ -6.8K
EURCAD+ 55
USDJPY+ -61
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.76 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 02:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 08:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 05:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 23:41
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 21:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 20:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 02:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 06:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 08:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 05:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 02:40
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 20:17
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 20:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 20:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
