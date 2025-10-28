SignalsSections
Max Jimmy Pasaribu

Manual Cin Keng EsaFX

Max Jimmy Pasaribu
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 118%
EsaFX-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
15 (78.94%)
Loss Trades:
4 (21.05%)
Best trade:
3.01 USD
Worst trade:
-0.47 USD
Gross Profit:
20.41 USD (2 304 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (11.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.39 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
62.97%
Max deposit load:
88.03%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
40.70
Long Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Short Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Profit Factor:
15.95
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
1.36 USD
Average Loss:
-0.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.47 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
43.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.47 USD (3.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.08% (0.47 USD)
By Equity:
57.72% (15.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.fl 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.fl 19
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.fl 2.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.01 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EsaFX-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 19:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 18:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 14:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 16:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
