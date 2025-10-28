SignalsSections
Ming Jing Yuan

TrendTrading

Ming Jing Yuan
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -16%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
163 (66.53%)
Loss Trades:
82 (33.47%)
Best trade:
180.37 USD
Worst trade:
-134.27 USD
Gross Profit:
5 543.93 USD (6 419 443 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 364.78 USD (2 458 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (657.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
695.38 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
82.19%
Max deposit load:
10.86%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.29
Long Trades:
65 (26.53%)
Short Trades:
180 (73.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-3.35 USD
Average Profit:
34.01 USD
Average Loss:
-77.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-699.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-699.03 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-21.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 734.27 USD
Maximal:
2 796.95 USD (46.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.17% (2 796.60 USD)
By Equity:
5.88% (206.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 142
BTCUSD 58
US30 21
USDJPY 8
USOIL 7
EURUSD 5
GBPUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.2K
BTCUSD 332
US30 297
USDJPY -58
USOIL -92
EURUSD -105
GBPUSD -38
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 609K
BTCUSD 3.3M
US30 43K
USDJPY 566
USOIL -325
EURUSD -489
GBPUSD 494
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +180.37 USD
Worst trade: -134 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +657.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -699.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 447
Exness-MT5Real7
0.45 × 310
Exness-MT5Real11
0.74 × 168
Exness-MT5Real2
1.05 × 155
Exness-MT5Real8
1.30 × 168
FusionMarkets-Live
1.47 × 89
Alpari-Real01
1.89 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 54
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real5
2.18 × 686
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
2.60 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.83 × 6
StriforLLC-Live
3.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
3.13 × 192
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
FXOpen-MT5
3.29 × 145
Hankotrade-Live
3.34 × 145
ICMarkets-MT5
3.50 × 2
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
3.54 × 93
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.87 × 210
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.93 × 1047
VantageInternational-Live
4.19 × 482
25 more...
2025.12.22 18:44
No swaps are charged
2025.12.22 18:44
No swaps are charged
2025.12.22 15:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 18:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 09:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 03:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.30 01:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 00:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 13:57
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 13:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
