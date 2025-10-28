- Growth
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
163 (66.53%)
Loss Trades:
82 (33.47%)
Best trade:
180.37 USD
Worst trade:
-134.27 USD
Gross Profit:
5 543.93 USD (6 419 443 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 364.78 USD (2 458 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (657.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
695.38 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
82.19%
Max deposit load:
10.86%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.29
Long Trades:
65 (26.53%)
Short Trades:
180 (73.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-3.35 USD
Average Profit:
34.01 USD
Average Loss:
-77.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-699.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-699.03 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-21.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 734.27 USD
Maximal:
2 796.95 USD (46.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.17% (2 796.60 USD)
By Equity:
5.88% (206.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|142
|BTCUSD
|58
|US30
|21
|USDJPY
|8
|USOIL
|7
|EURUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|BTCUSD
|332
|US30
|297
|USDJPY
|-58
|USOIL
|-92
|EURUSD
|-105
|GBPUSD
|-38
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|609K
|BTCUSD
|3.3M
|US30
|43K
|USDJPY
|566
|USOIL
|-325
|EURUSD
|-489
|GBPUSD
|494
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
Best trade: +180.37 USD
Worst trade: -134 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +657.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -699.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 447
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.45 × 310
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.74 × 168
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.05 × 155
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.30 × 168
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.47 × 89
|
Alpari-Real01
|1.89 × 9
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 54
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.18 × 686
|
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
|2.60 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.83 × 6
|
StriforLLC-Live
|3.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|3.13 × 192
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.29 × 145
|
Hankotrade-Live
|3.34 × 145
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|3.50 × 2
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|3.54 × 93
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.87 × 210
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.93 × 1047
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.19 × 482
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
4.2K
USD
USD
8
0%
245
66%
82%
0.87
-3.35
USD
USD
46%
1:500