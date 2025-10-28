SignalsSections
EIKE SWATOSCH

FX Grid close SMA

EIKE SWATOSCH
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
ActivTrades-Server
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
37 (72.54%)
Loss Trades:
14 (27.45%)
Best trade:
9.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-13.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
137.02 EUR (20 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64.32 EUR (7 500 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (46.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.35 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
92.99%
Max deposit load:
83.15%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
12 (23.53%)
Short Trades:
39 (76.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
1.43 EUR
Average Profit:
3.70 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.59 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-25.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.20 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
2.82%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.25 EUR
Maximal:
40.58 EUR (7.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.06% (40.58 EUR)
By Equity:
16.86% (96.40 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 14
GBPUSD 12
EURUSD 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 54
AUDUSD -1
GBPUSD 12
EURUSD 18
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 9.4K
AUDUSD 11
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.80 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.20 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTrades-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MetisEtrade-MT5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.16 × 204
Darwinex-Live
0.18 × 863
ActivTrades-Server
0.23 × 45993
OctaFX-Real
0.29 × 7
QTrade-Server
0.33 × 2764
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.44 × 278
BenchMark-Server
0.50 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.51 × 37
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.82 × 17
AdmiralUK-MT5
0.89 × 228
BCS5-Real
1.00 × 809
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.11 × 244
Alpari-MT5
1.15 × 15753
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.76 × 288
ForexTime-MT5
1.90 × 131
NordFX-Server
2.50 × 2
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
2.57 × 14
SwissquoteLtd-Server
3.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
3.07 × 457
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
3.24 × 172
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
4.00 × 2
23 more...
No reviews
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 05:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 21:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.30 21:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 12:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 12:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 12:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
