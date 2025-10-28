- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
37 (72.54%)
Loss Trades:
14 (27.45%)
Best trade:
9.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-13.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
137.02 EUR (20 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64.32 EUR (7 500 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (46.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.35 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
92.99%
Max deposit load:
83.15%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
12 (23.53%)
Short Trades:
39 (76.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
1.43 EUR
Average Profit:
3.70 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.59 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-25.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.20 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
2.82%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.25 EUR
Maximal:
40.58 EUR (7.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.06% (40.58 EUR)
By Equity:
16.86% (96.40 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|17
|AUDUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURUSD
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|54
|AUDUSD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURUSD
|18
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|9.4K
|AUDUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.80 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.20 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTrades-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MetisEtrade-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.16 × 204
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.18 × 863
|
ActivTrades-Server
|0.23 × 45993
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.29 × 7
|
QTrade-Server
|0.33 × 2764
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.44 × 278
|
BenchMark-Server
|0.50 × 14
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.51 × 37
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.82 × 17
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.89 × 228
|
BCS5-Real
|1.00 × 809
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.11 × 244
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.15 × 15753
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|1.76 × 288
|
ForexTime-MT5
|1.90 × 131
|
NordFX-Server
|2.50 × 2
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|2.57 × 14
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN
|3.07 × 457
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|3.24 × 172
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|4.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
573
EUR
EUR
9
98%
51
72%
93%
2.13
1.43
EUR
EUR
17%
1:30