Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
71 (39.22%)
Loss Trades:
110 (60.77%)
Best trade:
158.72 USD
Worst trade:
-102.55 USD
Gross Profit:
5 595.39 USD (308 542 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 029.27 USD (304 833 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (2 273.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 273.19 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
89.19%
Max deposit load:
8.88%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
134 (74.03%)
Short Trades:
47 (25.97%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-2.40 USD
Average Profit:
78.81 USD
Average Loss:
-54.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-1 582.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 582.49 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-15.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 130.03 USD
Maximal:
2 574.76 USD (54.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.65% (2 574.76 USD)
By Equity:
5.89% (217.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|168
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-554
|CADJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|23
|CHFJPY
|51
|USDJPY
|20
|NZDJPY
|5
|USDCHF
|-18
|NZDUSD
|8
|EURJPY
|20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.9K
|CADJPY
|840
|GBPJPY
|1.9K
|CHFJPY
|4.2K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|NZDJPY
|493
|USDCHF
|-676
|NZDUSD
|435
|EURJPY
|1.7K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 13
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
9
0%
181
39%
89%
0.92
-2.40
USD
USD
52%
1:50