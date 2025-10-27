SignalsSections
Duong Sy Hiep

TOP 1 Vietnam

Duong Sy Hiep
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 145%
SuperFin-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 328
Profit Trades:
1 803 (77.44%)
Loss Trades:
525 (22.55%)
Best trade:
1 795.50 USD
Worst trade:
-1 412.94 USD
Gross Profit:
49 170.75 USD (586 601 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 157.74 USD (561 491 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (162.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 840.77 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
21.65%
Max deposit load:
8.63%
Latest trade:
18 minutes ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.16
Long Trades:
1 065 (45.75%)
Short Trades:
1 263 (54.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
8.60 USD
Average Profit:
27.27 USD
Average Loss:
-55.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 081.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 412.94 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.50%
Annual Forecast:
139.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 412.94 USD (5.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.72% (1 412.94 USD)
By Equity:
22.94% (5 494.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.e 2328
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.e 20K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.e 25K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 795.50 USD
Worst trade: -1 413 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 081.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SuperFin-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 10:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 05:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 12:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 04:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 06:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
