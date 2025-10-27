- Growth
Trades:
154
Profit Trades:
63 (40.90%)
Loss Trades:
91 (59.09%)
Best trade:
198.27 USD
Worst trade:
-201.01 USD
Gross Profit:
6 743.61 USD (257 556 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 982.55 USD (250 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (868.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
868.74 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
80.76%
Max deposit load:
8.38%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
120 (77.92%)
Short Trades:
34 (22.08%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-8.05 USD
Average Profit:
107.04 USD
Average Loss:
-87.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 275.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 275.19 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-21.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 008.98 USD
Maximal:
3 012.18 USD (75.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.93% (3 012.18 USD)
By Equity:
7.65% (237.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|154
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.4K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +198.27 USD
Worst trade: -201 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +868.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 275.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
100% Focused on Gold (XAUUSD). We are a team of 5 professional traders with over 3 years of proven experience in the global gold market.
Every signal we share is backed by in-depth technical and fundamental analysis and there is always STOP LOSS for risk management.
No Martingale, No Averaging.
GoldPhanter Signals — Your Trusted Partner in Gold Trading.
