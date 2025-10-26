SignalsSections
Joel Farinacio

Santa Trader Goldenbot Btc Cp e Vd

Joel Farinacio
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
14 (43.75%)
Loss Trades:
18 (56.25%)
Best trade:
124.60 BRL
Worst trade:
-98.80 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 011.80 BRL (10 118 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-852.20 BRL (7 884 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (153.20 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
247.00 BRL (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
7.86%
Max deposit load:
19.83%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
2 (6.25%)
Short Trades:
30 (93.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
4.99 BRL
Average Profit:
72.27 BRL
Average Loss:
-47.34 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-198.60 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-198.60 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
8.32%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.40 BRL
Maximal:
230.60 BRL (27.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.41% (230.60 BRL)
By Equity:
12.16% (82.40 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BITX25 15
BITZ25 12
BITF26 3
BITV25 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BITX25 54
BITZ25 23
BITF26 -8
BITV25 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BITX25 1.2M
BITZ25 520K
BITF26 458K
BITV25 34K
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +124.60 BRL
Worst trade: -99 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.20 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -198.60 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Inicio de uma parceria, simples e direta, a proposta é entregar resultado.

https://sites.google.com/view/goldenb0t/santa-trader

No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 16:10
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 18:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 16:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 15:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 15:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 17:19
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.17 17:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 17:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 10:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 21:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.30 21:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.30 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
