Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
14 (43.75%)
Loss Trades:
18 (56.25%)
Best trade:
124.60 BRL
Worst trade:
-98.80 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 011.80 BRL (10 118 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-852.20 BRL (7 884 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (153.20 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
247.00 BRL (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
7.86%
Max deposit load:
19.83%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
2 (6.25%)
Short Trades:
30 (93.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
4.99 BRL
Average Profit:
72.27 BRL
Average Loss:
-47.34 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-198.60 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-198.60 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
8.32%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.40 BRL
Maximal:
230.60 BRL (27.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.41% (230.60 BRL)
By Equity:
12.16% (82.40 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BITX25
|15
|BITZ25
|12
|BITF26
|3
|BITV25
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BITX25
|54
|BITZ25
|23
|BITF26
|-8
|BITV25
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BITX25
|1.2M
|BITZ25
|520K
|BITF26
|458K
|BITV25
|34K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +124.60 BRL
Worst trade: -99 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.20 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -198.60 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Inicio de uma parceria, simples e direta, a proposta é entregar resultado.
No reviews
