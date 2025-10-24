SignalsSections
Ladislav Bastrnak

PROJEKT 8 ATOM X 004 PV

Ladislav Bastrnak
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
608
Profit Trades:
436 (71.71%)
Loss Trades:
172 (28.29%)
Best trade:
1 337.76 USD
Worst trade:
-1 073.80 USD
Gross Profit:
25 782.51 USD (3 192 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 930.50 USD (2 421 784 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (492.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 816.22 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
62.86%
Max deposit load:
12.76%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.87
Long Trades:
368 (60.53%)
Short Trades:
240 (39.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
22.78 USD
Average Profit:
59.13 USD
Average Loss:
-69.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 941.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 941.92 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
17.69%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
827.44 USD
Maximal:
2 360.13 USD (6.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.57% (1 736.03 USD)
By Equity:
8.79% (5 037.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 473
BTCUSD 124
GBPNZD 3
GBPCAD 3
EURAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
GBPCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 1.2K
GBPNZD -359
GBPCAD 181
EURAUD 121
NZDCAD 5
AUDCAD 16
GBPUSD 2
GBPCHF 28
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
BTCUSD 762K
GBPNZD -2.6K
GBPCAD 1K
EURAUD 134
NZDCAD 46
AUDCAD 82
GBPUSD 9
GBPCHF 109
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 337.76 USD
Worst trade: -1 074 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +492.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 941.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.96 × 28
PlexyTrade-Server01
9.43 × 178
No reviews
2025.11.25 20:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 07:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 09:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 07:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
