Zulhardy Rahim -

VDKR

Zulhardy Rahim -
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2025 46%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
130 (75.14%)
Loss Trades:
43 (24.86%)
Best trade:
659.83 USD
Worst trade:
-641.78 USD
Gross Profit:
14 432.16 USD (33 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 300.58 USD (11 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (2 852.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 852.05 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
1.48%
Max deposit load:
10.35%
Latest trade:
36 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.23
Long Trades:
168 (97.11%)
Short Trades:
5 (2.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.72
Expected Payoff:
52.78 USD
Average Profit:
111.02 USD
Average Loss:
-123.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 462.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 462.02 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.40 USD
Maximal:
1 464.96 USD (6.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.60% (1 467.90 USD)
By Equity:
6.36% (1 539.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 173
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +659.83 USD
Worst trade: -642 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 852.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 462.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.86 × 5999
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.02 × 201
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.15 × 838
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
63 more...
No reviews
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 14:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 23:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 01:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 23:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VDKR
5000 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
29K
USD
11
100%
173
75%
1%
2.72
52.78
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.