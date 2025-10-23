- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
130 (75.14%)
Loss Trades:
43 (24.86%)
Best trade:
659.83 USD
Worst trade:
-641.78 USD
Gross Profit:
14 432.16 USD (33 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 300.58 USD (11 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (2 852.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 852.05 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
1.48%
Max deposit load:
10.35%
Latest trade:
36 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.23
Long Trades:
168 (97.11%)
Short Trades:
5 (2.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.72
Expected Payoff:
52.78 USD
Average Profit:
111.02 USD
Average Loss:
-123.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 462.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 462.02 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.40 USD
Maximal:
1 464.96 USD (6.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.60% (1 467.90 USD)
By Equity:
6.36% (1 539.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|173
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +659.83 USD
Worst trade: -642 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 852.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 462.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.86 × 5999
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.02 × 201
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.15 × 838
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|4.19 × 21
