Nuril Hakim

Ontarget

Nuril Hakim
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
397
Profit Trades:
168 (42.31%)
Loss Trades:
229 (57.68%)
Best trade:
455.40 USD
Worst trade:
-502.00 USD
Gross Profit:
25 410.63 USD (643 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 140.20 USD (522 697 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 157.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 680.49 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
49.65%
Max deposit load:
6.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
270 (68.01%)
Short Trades:
127 (31.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
3.20 USD
Average Profit:
151.25 USD
Average Loss:
-105.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 566.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 437.73 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-19.94%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 958.18 USD
Maximal:
4 599.42 USD (34.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.57% (3 958.18 USD)
By Equity:
4.38% (433.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 397
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 121K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +455.40 USD
Worst trade: -502 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 157.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 566.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
H4 Swing Gold
No reviews
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 09:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 09:04
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 09:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
