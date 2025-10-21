- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
397
Profit Trades:
168 (42.31%)
Loss Trades:
229 (57.68%)
Best trade:
455.40 USD
Worst trade:
-502.00 USD
Gross Profit:
25 410.63 USD (643 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 140.20 USD (522 697 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 157.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 680.49 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
49.65%
Max deposit load:
6.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
270 (68.01%)
Short Trades:
127 (31.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
3.20 USD
Average Profit:
151.25 USD
Average Loss:
-105.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 566.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 437.73 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-19.94%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 958.18 USD
Maximal:
4 599.42 USD (34.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.57% (3 958.18 USD)
By Equity:
4.38% (433.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|397
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|121K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +455.40 USD
Worst trade: -502 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 157.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 566.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
H4 Swing Gold
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
9.8K
USD
USD
31
0%
397
42%
50%
1.05
3.20
USD
USD
47%
1:50