Trades:
108
Profit Trades:
34 (31.48%)
Loss Trades:
74 (68.52%)
Best trade:
129.45 USD
Worst trade:
-113.18 USD
Gross Profit:
1 024.47 USD (1 450 701 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 104.11 USD (654 639 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (235.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
235.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
40.95%
Max deposit load:
95.70%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.16
Long Trades:
57 (52.78%)
Short Trades:
51 (47.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.74 USD
Average Profit:
30.13 USD
Average Loss:
-14.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-321.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-339.55 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-28.86%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.88 USD
Maximal:
510.42 USD (57.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.86% (510.42 USD)
By Equity:
26.64% (97.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.s
|48
|XAUUSD.s
|24
|BTCUSD
|23
|NASUSD.s
|6
|EURJPY.s
|3
|GBPJPY.s
|2
|USDJPY.s
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.s
|-45
|XAUUSD.s
|-108
|BTCUSD
|-37
|NASUSD.s
|8
|EURJPY.s
|14
|GBPJPY.s
|18
|USDJPY.s
|71
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.s
|1.9K
|XAUUSD.s
|2K
|BTCUSD
|789K
|NASUSD.s
|954
|EURJPY.s
|487
|GBPJPY.s
|880
|USDJPY.s
|595
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +129.45 USD
Worst trade: -113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +235.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -321.78 USD
