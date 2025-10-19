SignalsSections
Yucheng Zhu

GeniusTraderNo1

Yucheng Zhu
0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 400 USD per month
growth since 2025 -61%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
108
Profit Trades:
34 (31.48%)
Loss Trades:
74 (68.52%)
Best trade:
129.45 USD
Worst trade:
-113.18 USD
Gross Profit:
1 024.47 USD (1 450 701 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 104.11 USD (654 639 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (235.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
235.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
40.95%
Max deposit load:
95.70%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.16
Long Trades:
57 (52.78%)
Short Trades:
51 (47.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.74 USD
Average Profit:
30.13 USD
Average Loss:
-14.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-321.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-339.55 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-28.86%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.88 USD
Maximal:
510.42 USD (57.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.86% (510.42 USD)
By Equity:
26.64% (97.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.s 48
XAUUSD.s 24
BTCUSD 23
NASUSD.s 6
EURJPY.s 3
GBPJPY.s 2
USDJPY.s 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.s -45
XAUUSD.s -108
BTCUSD -37
NASUSD.s 8
EURJPY.s 14
GBPJPY.s 18
USDJPY.s 71
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.s 1.9K
XAUUSD.s 2K
BTCUSD 789K
NASUSD.s 954
EURJPY.s 487
GBPJPY.s 880
USDJPY.s 595
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +129.45 USD
Worst trade: -113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +235.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -321.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

趋势+波段+日内
No reviews
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 15:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.02 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 00:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 05:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.18 05:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 15:31
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 15:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 08:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 19:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 19:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.20 18:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 18:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.19 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 09:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.19 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
