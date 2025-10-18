SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / JdD DBB EA VT Low Risk
Juan De Dios Villoria Marcos

JdD DBB EA VT Low Risk

Juan De Dios Villoria Marcos
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
89 (74.16%)
Loss Trades:
31 (25.83%)
Best trade:
7.44 EUR
Worst trade:
-12.41 EUR
Gross Profit:
216.93 EUR (36 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73.31 EUR (10 128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (13.93 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.42 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.79%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
10.83
Long Trades:
38 (31.67%)
Short Trades:
82 (68.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.96
Expected Payoff:
1.20 EUR
Average Profit:
2.44 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.36 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-13.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.26 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
4.97%
Annual Forecast:
60.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.30 EUR
Maximal:
13.26 EUR (2.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.28% (13.26 EUR)
By Equity:
8.83% (54.08 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD-STD 68
NZDCAD-STD 51
EURUSD-STD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-STD 118
NZDCAD-STD 46
EURUSD-STD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-STD 21K
NZDCAD-STD 6.9K
EURUSD-STD -9
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.44 EUR
Worst trade: -12 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.93 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.26 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

LOW RISK set of a strategy based in Bolinger Bands and a system to protect to large draw downs, always trying to close the first and the most negative order. Low risk, consistent and reliable strategy.
No reviews
2025.11.21 06:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 09:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 11:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
