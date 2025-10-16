SignalsSections
Raphael Okonkwo

Apex500

Raphael Okonkwo
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 40%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
310
Profit Trades:
175 (56.45%)
Loss Trades:
135 (43.55%)
Best trade:
421.07 USD
Worst trade:
-6.40 USD
Gross Profit:
829.40 USD (37 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-472.04 USD (48 741 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (9.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
421.07 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
17.18%
Max deposit load:
86.13%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
89
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.13
Long Trades:
160 (51.61%)
Short Trades:
150 (48.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
1.15 USD
Average Profit:
4.74 USD
Average Loss:
-3.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-159.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-159.90 USD (33)
Monthly growth:
-8.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
167.85 USD (26.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.13% (167.85 USD)
By Equity:
27.49% (142.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 119
USDJPY 52
EURJPY 48
EURUSD 30
GBPUSD 26
AUDCAD 22
USDCAD 12
archived 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -96
USDJPY 0
EURJPY 4
EURUSD 8
GBPUSD 19
AUDCAD -2
USDCAD 3
archived 421
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.6K
USDJPY -1.5K
EURJPY -1.6K
EURUSD -665
GBPUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD -200
USDCAD 25
archived 0
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +421.07 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -159.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 2
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 47
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
ATFXGM9-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live2
0.00 × 1
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
537 more...
Apex500
No reviews
2025.12.14 01:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 19:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 17:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 23:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 11:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 02:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 01:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 01:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 00:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 06:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 06:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.16 11:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 11:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 11:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 11:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Apex500
30 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
507
USD
13
99%
310
56%
17%
1.75
1.15
USD
27%
1:500
