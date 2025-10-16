- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
310
Profit Trades:
175 (56.45%)
Loss Trades:
135 (43.55%)
Best trade:
421.07 USD
Worst trade:
-6.40 USD
Gross Profit:
829.40 USD (37 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-472.04 USD (48 741 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (9.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
421.07 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
17.18%
Max deposit load:
86.13%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
89
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.13
Long Trades:
160 (51.61%)
Short Trades:
150 (48.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
1.15 USD
Average Profit:
4.74 USD
Average Loss:
-3.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-159.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-159.90 USD (33)
Monthly growth:
-8.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
167.85 USD (26.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.13% (167.85 USD)
By Equity:
27.49% (142.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|119
|USDJPY
|52
|EURJPY
|48
|EURUSD
|30
|GBPUSD
|26
|AUDCAD
|22
|USDCAD
|12
|archived
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-96
|USDJPY
|0
|EURJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|19
|AUDCAD
|-2
|USDCAD
|3
|archived
|421
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.6K
|USDJPY
|-1.5K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|-665
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|-200
|USDCAD
|25
|archived
|0
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +421.07 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -159.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 47
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ATFXGM9-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 3
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
