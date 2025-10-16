The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMTrading-Real 7 0.00 × 2 XMGlobal-Real 17 0.00 × 2 Tickmill02-Live 0.00 × 3 WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL 0.00 × 1 EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 20 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-12 0.00 × 2 AxioryAsia-06Live 0.00 × 2 ICTrading-Live31 0.00 × 47 FXCM-AUDReal01 0.00 × 2 MEXAtlantic-Real-4 0.00 × 4 ATFXGM9-Live 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real6 0.00 × 2 TMGM.TradeMax-Live11 0.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server 0.00 × 3 ThreeTraderLimited-Live02 0.00 × 5 FXCM-USDReal02 0.00 × 2 PUPrime-Live 2 0.00 × 2 NationFXLLC-Real 0.00 × 1 OANDA-OGM Live-1 0.00 × 6 FxPro.com-Real03 0.00 × 1 JustForex-Live2 0.00 × 1 CapitalInvestment-Live 2 0.00 × 1 JustForex-Demo 0.00 × 1 Axi-US12-Live 0.00 × 8 537 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor