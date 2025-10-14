SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MultiGold
James Soetanto

MultiGold

James Soetanto
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
GTCGlobalSA-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34 151
Profit Trades:
23 139 (67.75%)
Loss Trades:
11 012 (32.25%)
Best trade:
5 517.94 USD
Worst trade:
-756.50 USD
Gross Profit:
189 697.64 USD (6 464 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-143 894.43 USD (7 215 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (44.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 920.73 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
92.46%
Max deposit load:
6.59%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1741
Avg holding time:
57 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.85
Long Trades:
30 808 (90.21%)
Short Trades:
3 343 (9.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
1.34 USD
Average Profit:
8.20 USD
Average Loss:
-13.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-15 898.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 892.41 USD (52)
Monthly growth:
4.46%
Annual Forecast:
54.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12 075.29 USD
Maximal:
24 716.86 USD (18.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.29% (23 905.92 USD)
By Equity:
24.09% (52 394.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34151
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 46K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -749K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 517.94 USD
Worst trade: -757 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 52
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 898.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalSA-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.13 06:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 05:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 05:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
