Trades:
34 151
Profit Trades:
23 139 (67.75%)
Loss Trades:
11 012 (32.25%)
Best trade:
5 517.94 USD
Worst trade:
-756.50 USD
Gross Profit:
189 697.64 USD (6 464 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-143 894.43 USD (7 215 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (44.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 920.73 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
92.46%
Max deposit load:
6.59%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1741
Avg holding time:
57 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.85
Long Trades:
30 808 (90.21%)
Short Trades:
3 343 (9.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
1.34 USD
Average Profit:
8.20 USD
Average Loss:
-13.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-15 898.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 892.41 USD (52)
Monthly growth:
4.46%
Annual Forecast:
54.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12 075.29 USD
Maximal:
24 716.86 USD (18.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.29% (23 905.92 USD)
By Equity:
24.09% (52 394.69 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalSA-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
