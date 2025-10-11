SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ready Steady Signal
Ericko Saputra Kurniadi

Ready Steady Signal

Ericko Saputra Kurniadi
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 115%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
76 (56.71%)
Loss Trades:
58 (43.28%)
Best trade:
2 655.84 USD
Worst trade:
-220.08 USD
Gross Profit:
4 681.75 USD (99 484 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 339.38 USD (31 038 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (114.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 703.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.36%
Max deposit load:
82.76%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.34
Long Trades:
74 (55.22%)
Short Trades:
60 (44.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
17.48 USD
Average Profit:
61.60 USD
Average Loss:
-40.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-431.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-431.96 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.55%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
200.51 USD
Maximal:
438.58 USD (22.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.14% (407.02 USD)
By Equity:
11.17% (112.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 119
GBPUSD 4
BTCUSD 3
USDJPY 3
USDCHF 2
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
GBPUSD 10
BTCUSD 7
USDJPY 42
USDCHF 27
GBPAUD 17
EURUSD 26
USDCAD 4
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
GBPUSD 551
BTCUSD 64K
USDJPY 848
USDCHF 340
GBPAUD 328
EURUSD 384
USDCAD 292
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 655.84 USD
Worst trade: -220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -431.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.36 × 11
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.45 × 119
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
146 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trade with TP and SL
Minimum $1000
No reviews
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.29 17:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 06:25
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.12 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 16:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 15:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 15:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.20 14:33
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.16 16:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.16 15:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.13 15:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.13 15:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ready Steady Signal
30 USD per month
115%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
11
25%
134
56%
15%
2.00
17.48
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.