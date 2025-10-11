- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
76 (56.71%)
Loss Trades:
58 (43.28%)
Best trade:
2 655.84 USD
Worst trade:
-220.08 USD
Gross Profit:
4 681.75 USD (99 484 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 339.38 USD (31 038 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (114.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 703.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.36%
Max deposit load:
82.76%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.34
Long Trades:
74 (55.22%)
Short Trades:
60 (44.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
17.48 USD
Average Profit:
61.60 USD
Average Loss:
-40.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-431.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-431.96 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.55%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
200.51 USD
Maximal:
438.58 USD (22.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.14% (407.02 USD)
By Equity:
11.17% (112.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|119
|GBPUSD
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|10
|BTCUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|42
|USDCHF
|27
|GBPAUD
|17
|EURUSD
|26
|USDCAD
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|551
|BTCUSD
|64K
|USDJPY
|848
|USDCHF
|340
|GBPAUD
|328
|EURUSD
|384
|USDCAD
|292
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 655.84 USD
Worst trade: -220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -431.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.36 × 11
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.45 × 119
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
Trade with TP and SL
Minimum $1000
Minimum $1000
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
115%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
11
25%
134
56%
15%
2.00
17.48
USD
USD
34%
1:500